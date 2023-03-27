Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $440,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JMST stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.