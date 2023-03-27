Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,394 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

