Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $525,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.