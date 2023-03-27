Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF opened at $150.67 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.40.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

