Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,329.40 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,446.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,395.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

