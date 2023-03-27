Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $217.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.