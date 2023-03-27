Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 50,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.