Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $99.03 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

