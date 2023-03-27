Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $107,546,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

