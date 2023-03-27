Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,083 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

