Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,153 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EWC stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.