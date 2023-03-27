Private Trust Co. NA Sells 11,820 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

