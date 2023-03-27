Private Trust Co. NA Sells 119 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Equifax by 60.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $197.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average is $193.81.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

