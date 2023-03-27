Private Trust Co. NA Sells 14,813 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 144,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

