Private Trust Co. NA Sells 200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $77.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

