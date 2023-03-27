Private Trust Co. NA Sells 366 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

Fortive Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

