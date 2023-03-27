Private Trust Co. NA Sells 409 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

