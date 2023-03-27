Private Trust Co. NA Sells 61 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $218.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.54.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

