Private Trust Co. NA Sells 6,197 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

