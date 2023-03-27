Private Trust Co. NA Sells 88 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $144.95. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

