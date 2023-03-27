Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,141.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 606,702 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,109,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,745,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS IBML opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

