Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Procore Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

PCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

PCOR stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,085,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $447,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,829.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $447,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,829.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,636. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

