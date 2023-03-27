ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,068,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

