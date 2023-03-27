ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $1,257,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period.

Shares of UCO stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

