Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

