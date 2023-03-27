Pyxis Oncology, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYXS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of PYXS opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.86. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

