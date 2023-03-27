Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Acadia Realty Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.