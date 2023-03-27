Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for American Express Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

AXP opened at $159.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

