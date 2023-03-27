Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Issued By KeyCorp

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Crown Castle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

