Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.35.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

