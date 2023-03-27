Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Issued By Zacks Research

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

GOL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

GOL stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $502.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

