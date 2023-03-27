Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Issued By B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

