Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issued By William Blair

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.94.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 4.9 %

ISRG opened at $256.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

