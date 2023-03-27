Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issued By William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 502,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

