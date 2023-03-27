Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sera Prognostics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Sera Prognostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 176,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

