Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.67 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,341 shares of company stock worth $126,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

