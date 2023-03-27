Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By Wedbush

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.19). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.34) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%.

Carvana Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

CVNA stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

