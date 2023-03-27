Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

MS opened at $83.95 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

