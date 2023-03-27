Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

HOWL opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.24. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,815,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 761,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 326,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,853,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

