Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lowered by Analyst

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $178,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
