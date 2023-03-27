Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Decreased by Stifel Firstegy

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $51.40 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

