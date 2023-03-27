Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.