Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for InflaRx Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of InflaRx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.80 on Monday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

