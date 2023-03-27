Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Cut by Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.60). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $182.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.92. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

