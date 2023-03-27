Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $185.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -195.51%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.