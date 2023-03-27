Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lowered by Analyst

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 146.35%.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.