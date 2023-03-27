Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Raised by Analyst

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $8.53 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.22.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,314,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800,408 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.