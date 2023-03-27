Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $8.53 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.22.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,314,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800,408 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.