Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 3.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

