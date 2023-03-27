Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

DGX stock opened at $140.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

