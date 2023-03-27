Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.96 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,723,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,300,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.